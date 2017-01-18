In it for the right reasons? Bella Hadid is quickly becoming no fan of Selena Gomez, and she's convinced that the singer has ulterior motives when it comes to the budding relationship between Selena and Bella's ex, The Weeknd.

"Bella has reached out to [The Weeknd] a few times and told him Selena is using him," a source close to Bella told Us Weekly. "He thinks she's just jealous and isn't listening to her."

The Victoria's Secret model's thoughts come after pictures were published last week showing Selena and The Weeknd [real name Abel Tesfaye] making out in Los Angeles. Other photos showed them holding hands.

Bella, who dated Abel for a year and a half before splitting in late 2016, is said to be livid and feels backstabbed by the "Hands To Myself" singer.

The model was quick to unfollow Selena on Instagram after the photos were published.

TMZ recently quotes sources close to Bella who say she feels betrayed by her onetime pal Selena for secretly dating The Weeknd for the past two months. Sources also claim that the new couple even spent the holidays together.

Bella is reportedly even more upset that Selena never mentioned a peep about the budding romance to her or her older sister Gigi Hadid -- who Selena counts as one of her best friends.

"Giving Bella and Gigi a heads up would have been the respectful and honorable thing to do ... but I guess that's just Hollywood," the source told TMZ.

Selena and The Weeknd reportedly got together while collaborating on new music together.

"They started hanging as friends and it became romantic," a source told Us. "They're working on very sexy music, so it spilled over."

In the past, Selena has a history of hooking up with her music collaborators, having reportedly done so in the past with Zedd and Charlie Puth. Bella thinks the same thing is happening with her former man.