Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan have come to an amicable agreement in regards to the restraining order that she filed against him last month.

WENN

TMZ reported on the agreement on Oct. 6, which was made after both attended a hearing in an Orange County, Calif., courtroom. Under terms of the deal, Corey will move out of the family home, but Audrina will pay $35,000 in moving costs. The settlement also reportedly details how the former couple will be interacting between themselves and with their 1-year-old daughter, Kirra Max.

Less than a year after tying the knot, the reality TV star filed for divorce and, on a Sept. 18, she was granted a temporary restraining order against Corey, alleging both emotional and physical abuse.

Court documents detailed a Sept. 6 incident in which Audrina says Corey was at home watching their daughter, and as soon as she got home, he began calling her names and harassing her. Corey, she claimed, shouted menacing things to her, prompting her to begin recording him. At one point he supposedly told her, "Grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce." However, he then grabbed her phone and deleted the video, she says.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

In another instance, she claims he shoved her while she was holding Kirra and threatened suicide.

"I am fearful of [Corey's] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter," she says in court docs.

A source told People magazine that Audrina is "leaning on her family," through the split.

"She is extremely close with her parents [Lynne and Mark], brother [Marky] and sister and they are all supporting her," a source told the mag. "They're a very tight family and protective of her. They just want what's best for Audrina and Kirra."