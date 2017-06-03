There may be an ocean between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, but the new parents are closer than ever in the wake of welcoming their daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, a source close to the couple tells E! News.

"Bradley and Irina as a couple are doing really good and have gotten even closer since the baby was born," says the source. "More kids would likely be in the future. They are in love with Lea."

The extremely private pair welcomed their daughter in March 2017.

Since then, the Oscar nominee has been working primarily in Los Angeles, where he's shooting his directorial debut, a remake of "A Star Is Born," in which he'll star opposite Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently spent time in France, where she attended several events as part of the Cannes Film Festival.

She made her official return to the red carpet since becoming a mom during the premiere of the Japanese drama "Radiance" on May 23 and stunned in a curve-hugging yellow Versace gown with a thigh-high slit.

"It's hard for [Bradley] to be apart from his new baby when he has to work," E!'s source says of how the couple are handling the time spent apart. "They FaceTime all the time when Bradley can't be there and working his crazy hours."

Fortunately, the new mom has a helping hand in the form of her own mother.

"Irina and the baby are doing wonderful," the source tells E! "She has her mom in town since the baby was born helping her out. Bradley is in touch with Irina numerous times a day."

As for little Lea, E!'s source describes her as a "very happy baby."

"[She] is also so beautiful, definitely has her mom's model genes," says the snitch.

Just don't expect to draw any comparisons between Lea and her model mama for yourself anytime soon.

"Only a limited number of people have seen the baby," says E!'s insider. "They want to protect her as much as they can from the media."