It was a girl for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, according to a new report.

On April 9 it was confirmed that the superstar couple had welcomed a child in March, but little else was known, including the gender. But, on April 10, E! News reported not only the child's gender, but also the little one's name.

The couple named their newborn daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

"They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," a source told the outlet.

It's the first child for the couple, but it doesn't sound like it will be the last.

"Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid—there will be a few more after this one," E's source said. "Both families are very happy."

The couple has been very tight-lipped about the pregnancy and mystery had surrounded even the gender up until now. In March, the couple had a baby shower, but none of their friends spilled many details to the media.

The Victoria's Secret model received "adorable" baby gifts, a source told E! at the time, including "many designer outfits and toys, all with an expensive price point. She was smiling ear to ear during the whole occasion... [It was] more perfect than she could've imagined."

The source continued, "Irina and Bradley are doing really well. Bradley has been helping Irina and been going with her to doctor appointments and being by her side through this whole pregnancy. He is as excited as she is to be a parent. Bradley's mother and Irina have gotten even closer during this pregnancy, and his mother has been very helpful."