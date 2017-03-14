Before you know it, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk will be proud parents. The happy couple recently celebrated a rite of passage: the baby shower.

A source told E! News on March 14 that the mom-to-be "had a beautiful baby shower this month in L.A." The source added that friends and family of the expectant couple were all on hand at the casual daytime event, and Bradley was "there to help."

"Bradley was hanging with his mother, making sure everything went smoothly," the source says. "He is always very chill and relaxed."

Guest dined on finger foods.

The source didn't reveal the gender, but it certainly sounds like the secret is out, at least among the couple's close friends and family. The party was decorated around the gender of the baby.

The Victoria's Secret model received "adorable" baby gifts, the source said, including "many designer outfits and toys, all with an expensive price point. She was smiling ear to ear during the whole occasion... [It was] more perfect than she could've imagined."

In November 2016, it was revealed that Bradley and Irina were expecting. In January, E! quoted a source who praised Bradley's nurturing nature.

"Bradley has been there for her and is loving seeing the baby grow inside her," a source said. "They share those moments when the baby kicks and they can't wait! Bradley been taking her to her doctor visits and is so excited every time they see the baby. She is very healthy and the baby is as well."

On Tuesday, as one report claimed the duo was "on the rocks," E!'s source said that pregnancy is bringing the happy couple closer together.

"Irina and Bradley are doing really well. Bradley has been helping Irina and been going with her to doctor appointments and being by her side through this whole pregnancy. He is as excited as she is to be a parent," the source said. "Bradley's mother and Irina have gotten even closer during this pregnancy, and his mother has been very helpful."

And Irina already has more babies on the brain.

"She would like one more down the road," the source said.