Mama is back!

Irina Shayk gave birth to a baby girl on March 21, and she's already got her body back just two months later.

The stunning brunette walked a red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, marking her first public appearance since welcoming daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper with boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

HORCAJUELO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

The Victoria's Secret model shined in a yellow custom Versace gown prior to the screening of "Radiance."

"Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!," she said on Instagram, sharing images from the red carpet. "Can't thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress."

Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!💛✨ Can't thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress.. 👑😘😘 #LorealCannes #LorealMakeUp #lorraineschwartz A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 23, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

She later added another one, which she captioned with an emoji of the French flag.

🇫🇷💛✨ A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 24, 2017 at 3:49am PDT

Last month, just weeks after giving birth, Irina gave us a sneak peek at her post-baby body when she posted a photo of herself in a bikini.

Pre-sunset 🌅😍 #currentsituation A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Irina and Bradley seem to be loving parenthood.

"They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," a source told E! shortly after Lea's birth.

It's the first child for the couple, but it doesn't sound like it will be the last.

"Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid—there will be a few more after this one," E's source said. "Both families are very happy."

The duo has been very tight-lipped about their child. While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Bradley didn't speak about his daughter, but did humorously acknowledge that he had one.

"I don't know if you know this, but you have a baby, so I'm just going to let you know that you have a baby," she said.

Bradley joked by emphatically saying, "what!"