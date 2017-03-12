Congratulations to the grooms-to-be!

"Arrow" and "Teen Wolf" actor Colton Haynes and celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham are engaged! And it happened with a little help from none other than Cher.

"I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️," Colton, 28, captioned an Instagram photo of himself and his love, who's in his 40s, on March 12.

Jeff -- the artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris who also has a slew of celebrity clients including Kris Jenner -- proposed to Colton on March 11 during an epic vacation in Mexico.

Jeff reposted the same photo along with the caption, "HE SAID YES !!! ❤💍- #FireworksFlowersCher - #Repost@coltonlhaynes - thank you @lasventanasalparaiso ・・・."

Colton followed it up with yet another post revealing Cher's role in the proposal. The music icon appeared on a huge screen staked into the sand.

"Thank you @cher for the beautiful 'I got you babe' proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always :)," Colton captioned the pic. "The most special night of my life @jeffleatham . #flowers #fireworks #fullmoon #cher ❤️❤️❤️💥💥💥💍❤️❤️."

Jeff later posted the video from Cher with a caption thanking her.

"Thank you @cher and @pauletteakapauly - for helping making my Proposal Evening Epic - I got you Babe never sounded so good right before @coltonlhaynes said YES!!! So Appreciative and much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#Love - #Friendship - #Cher - #FireworksFlowersFullmoonCher - #IGotYouBabe," Jeff wrote alongside the sweet clip.

Colton showed off the scene of the proposal in an Instagram story he posted late on March 11. It featured a raked-sand beachfront path lined with hundreds of candles inside tall glass vases, a movie screen, blazing torches and a private outdoor lounge area. (There were also -- of course -- flowers and a heart made of rose petals.) In the brief clip, Colton could be heard saying, "Jeff, you're crying. You're the sweetest person in the entire world. I can't believe you."

The pair only went public as a couple in February. Colton came out as a gay man in 2016.

Less than a week before their engagement, Colton was gushing about Jeff on social media.

"So happy you're finally home my love 😘❤️🌹🌹🌹❤️. Why you so beautiful @jeffleatham ? Floatin in the clouds :)," he captioned a photo of himself snuggling with Jeff.

It seems like Colton and Jeff could have even more happy news in store: Colton's Instagram profile reads, "Soon to be father." Is there something else you'd like to tell us, guys?