Corinne Olympios' life just isn't the same anymore. The alleged sexual encounter between the "Bachelor in Paradise" star and DeMario Jackson has "really taken a toll" on her, and it's affecting basic functions in her life.

A source told E! News, "She's crying every day" and has trouble eating and sleeping. Her friends and family have "really been there for her and helping her get through this."

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Only a week after filming began in Mexico for "Bachelor in Paradise" in early June, the series was suspended upon reports on possible sexual misconduct. Multiple reports claimed that DeMario and Corinne were inebriated and fooling around in a swimming pool, but the production studio is now investigating whether Corinne may have been too drunk to consent.

"Corinne has never been in a state like that," E!'s source says. "Yes, she's from Miami and she can party but never like that. It's really scary."

The insider added, "Basically, moments of her life were erased. She was in no position to make any decisions especially about her body."

FayesVision/WENN.com

On June 14, Corinne broke her silence about the alleged incident, saying she is a "victim."

"I'm a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," she said in a statement. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

She added, "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

Corinne, though, doesn't believe that DeMario is solely to blame, E!'s source suggests.

"It's not about him," the source said. "It's bigger than that."

ABC

DeMario, for his part, has said that the video will vindicate him. He also released a statement a few hours after Corinne.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," he said. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."