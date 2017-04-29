Courtney Stodden may have celebrated her breakup from "Lost" actor Doug Hutchison by throwing a "divorce party" at Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas on April 28, but that doesn't mean the split has been a breeze for the former teen bride.

"My friends are the ones who put [the party] together for me. It's titled a 'Divorce Party,' but personally I've been going through a lot," Courtney told Us Weekly before the bash.

"A split is really hard," she continued. "Doug and I are on really good terms but it's just hard, you know, because we're trying to hang on to our friendship because we are best friends and we don't want to part in a disastrous Hollywood way."

"I got married when I was 16 and he was kind of more than just a husband to me, he was a lot," she continued. "He was there for me when most of my family wasn't and was just a rock in my life."

Added the reality TV star, "I want us to remain in each other's lives as friends and business partners and I just don't want to lose him altogether."

Courtney told Us Weekly that she and her ex still talk "every day" for work. (They're reportedly working together on a movie, a thriller called "Are You Scared Yet?")

"We're talking a lot about business throughout the day," she said. "It's sensitive to talk about our own issues right now, so I think we're kind of just talking mostly about business and then when we do talk about what we're going through, it's just really hard on both of us."

While this isn't the first time Courtney and Doug have called it quits, the aspiring actress asserts to Us Weekly that it will likely be the last: "I've changed into a completely different person," she said. "I need that time now, more than ever, to find myself."

The blonde bombshell donned a pink minidress with a silver choker and sky-high pumps during her strip club "divorce party" in Las Vegas.

"All Divorce parties should look like this ! Thank you @courtneyastodden for celebrating with us tonight," Crazy Horse III captioned a photo of Courtney posing with three other women on Instagram.

The gentlemen's club also shared a photo of a cake with a giant gash running down the middle depicting a bikini-clad Courtney on one side and a white-haired Doug on the other. The cake was, of course, adorned with $1 bills.

"Celebrating @courtneyastodden divorce tonight with cake and lap dances 💸💸💸💸" the venue wrote in the caption.

Courtney revealed in February 2017 that she and her off-and-on husband had called it quits (again) after six years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2011 when she was just 16 years old, split in late 2013, reconciled the following year, got pregnant in 2016 and then tragically suffered a miscarriage.

In September 2016, Courtney was seen sharing a steamy makeout session with another woman on the beach in Malibu, California. It wasn't the first time another person had come between her and her husband: Courtney's mom claimed in 2016 that she and Doug were having an "emotional affair."

The blonde has since been linked to plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani.