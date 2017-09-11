In May, "Deadliest Catch" captain Sig Hansen was arrested in Seattle after being involved in a spitting incident with his Uber driver. Now that driver has filed a lawsuit against the reality star.

DS7 / WENN

TMZ reported that Waheed Lawal, the driver, filed a lawsuit against Sig and his son-in-law, Clark Pederson, for allegedly spitting on the back of his head and damaging his car.

Sig was arrested on May 18 on charges of assault and property destruction. A police report, obtained by TMZ at the time, said the boat captain and his family were in an Uber when the app canceled his ride. Sig then tried to pay the driver $100 to complete the trip, but the driver refused, saying it was against Uber's rules.

A reportedly infuriated Sig allegedly spit on the driver's head and the back of the driver's seat. He then got out of the vehicle and kicked the car.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The Uber driver immediately called the police, who came to the scene and saw fresh saliva on the car and noticed a dent in the car. Sig had left the scene before police arrived. After officers went to the reality TV star's home, they said he was "obviously intoxicated," and told them he was celebrating Norwegian Independence Day.

In the civil lawsuit, Waheed is suing for assault and battery. In addition, the driver's wife, who wasn't involved in the incident, is also suing Sig, claiming that because of her husband's injuries, they haven't had a sex life.

Nikki Nelson / WENN

In a statement after the incident, Sig said, "I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it. I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely. I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions. I made a boneheaded move last night, and I am sorry."

After the incident, Uber kicked Sig off of the app.