What's old was new again -- and that was the problem for Josh Duhamel.

A new report in New York Post's Page Six claims that the demise of Josh and Fergie's marriage centered on her "partying." Fergie supposedly wanted to continue to relish in the rock n' roll lifestyle, while Josh had hoped that those days were over, a source claims.

AXELLE WOUSSEN / Splash News

Friends said their marriage had been on the rocks for quite some time and they even tried couple's counseling over the past year.

A source implied that their crumbling marriage eventually hit a bit of a tipping point because of her new album "Double Dutchess," her first solo album in 11 years.

"[Fergie] was very focused on her album and being a rock star again, and Josh felt like she was going back to her 'old ways,'" a source told Page Six.

The singer has been open about her brushes with drugs and alcohol in the past, but there is no indication whatsoever that she is using or abusing drugs or alcohol again.

On September 14, the duo announced that they had separated after eight years of marriage.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the couple said in a joint statement. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

WENN.com

After the split, a source told Us Weekly, "Friends have been expecting them to split for a while now," while noting that "they just grew apart." Meanwhile, In Touch magazine quoted a source who indicated that two had "trust issues."

"There has been trouble in paradise for a long time. We all knew they had been fighting nonstop. We love them as a couple, but we saw this coming. They had trust issues. Fergie couldn't take it anymore," a friend of the pair said. "Josh was still flirty with women."