Body before bride! Pippa Middleton is set to marry James Matthews next month, but she's been hitting the gym hard to gear up for the big day.

Pippa, of course, is known to be a fitness junkie and has participated in triathlons, marathons and ski races, so in some ways her pre-wedding workouts are par for the course. But, it seems like she's upping the ante a little bit.

E! News published pictures of her leaving KX Gym in Chelsea, which is an exclusive fitness center and private club. Sources told the outlet that she took an hour-and-fifteen-minute Pilates class.

"She's exited happy and smiling," a source told E!

She's also been seen running around town with her dogs.

It's not surprising that Pippa's nutrition is also on point. She has long been a fan of the SirtFood Diet, which incorporates specific foods into the diet to help the body burn fat and your metabolism to ramp up.

KX Gym has a restaurant with a SirtFood Diet-friendly menu.

In 2015, Pippa detailed her 10-week workout plan for Waitrose magazine.

"Exercise can easily be incorporated into your life; all it requires is a change of mentality," she said.

The fitness freak essentially said that staying active is the key, be it from indoor climbing, boxing or letting your inner child out by jumping on a trampoline.

In Pippa's long guide to fitness, she stressed the importance of "engaging the abs," "using the arms" and "building the glutes." She even pointed out the benefits of taking a simple walk.

"Regular power walks at a moderate-to-high intensity will give you those wonderful endorphins," she wrote, "invaluable to staying positive and crunching calories."

To get fit, she encouraged readers to set a "realistic" fitness goal. "Getting fit doesn't have to mean battling away at the gym each day -- your personal goals need to work with you and your lifestyle," she wrote.