Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are looking for a place to call their own, and money doesn't really seem to be an object.

WENN.com

The New York Post reported on Sept. 18 that J-Rod has started looking for apartments together in downtown Manhattan. In fact, they are reportedly looking at places on super-ritzy Park Avenue.

"Jennifer and Alex are looking at apartments together that would be large enough for the both of them and their children," a source told Page Six. "Jennifer already has a beautiful place in NoMad, but Alex is currently based in Miami and doesn't have an apartment in the city."

The source added, "Jennifer will be in Manhattan a lot filming her NBC show 'Shades of Blue,' and Alex wants to be here with her. They are totally inseparable."

Daniel / Splash News

Jennifer purchased a penthouse apartment north of Madison Square Park in New York in 2014 for a reported $22 million.

The loved-up duo has been dating since January and have made no secret of their feelings for each other.

She recently told Hola, "I'm in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time — I don't know — maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better.

"We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love," she continued. "Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different and healthy."