Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are already talking about the idea of getting married, a new report suggests.

Us Weekly quoted a source on April 5, saying, "They've been talking about the future and, of course marriage has come up. They aren't making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives."

This would apparently be welcome news for their families, too. J. Lo's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and her sister Lynda like Alex and think he "is very charming and good to Jennifer."

"She hasn't felt this way about anyone in a long time and they are very excited for her," the source continued.

Alex's sister, Susy Dunand, has even already called J.Lo "miscuñis," a Spanish word for in-laws, on Instagram.

"Their families love them together," the J. Lo source said. "It's a perfect match."

Jen has already met A-Rod's daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8; similarly, the retired baseball stud has already met 9-year-old Max and Emme, the twins she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.

"They have a lot in common and the same interests," the source says of J-Rod, as the tabloids have dubbed them. "It's going well so far. They are both hoping this goes the distance."

On March 31, Alex confirmed their romance on "The View," calling the superstar singer and actress "amazing."

"It's obvious. We've been having a great time," he said. "We're having a great time. She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

Jen, he said, "just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."

In late March, friends of A-Rod started seeing a future for Jen and Alex.

"All his friends can tell he really likes J.Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this may just be a fling," a source told E! News at the time. "Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat... She is different than other people he's dated."