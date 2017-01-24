Jane Fonda and her longtime beau Richard Perry have reportedly split after eight years together.

Page Six spoke to Richard who confirmed the split.

"That's true," he said of a breakup, adding, "we are still very close."

The former couple has put their lavish Beverly Hills house on the market for $13 million.

"They are selling the house because they will live separately," a source told Page Six. "They will still be friends."

Jane couldn't be reached for comment, but Richard told the newspaper that he has found a home he likes and is working out the details to live in it.

The 79-year-old actress made no mention of the split over the weekend while attending the Women's March in Los Angeles or one day prior while appearing on "Real Time With Bill Maher."

The duo met in 2009 and began dating shortly after.

"When I had my knee replaced just over two and a half years ago, I found a lover. His name is Richard Perry, he is 70 and he is a music producer," she the UK's Sun in 2012. "When I moved in with him I was still using crutches; we haven't been apart since."

She added, "The only thing I have never known is true intimacy with a man. I absolutely wanted to discover that before dying. It has happened with Richard. I feel totally secure with him. Often, when we make love, I see him as he was 30 years ago."

The duo bought their current 7,100 square-foot home in 2012.

In a video made for the listing of their Beverly Hills home, Jane says, "Richard and I must have looked at more than 30 houses, and the day we pulled in through the gate ... I took one look at the house and I knew; I just knew."

She continued, "It's a great house for parties. I had my 75th birthday here. There were about 150 and we could have had another 50."