Janet Jackson is opening up her home to her family members, letting them meet her new little one for the first time.

Us Weekly reports that the legendary singer's mom, Katherine Jackson and siblings Rebbie and Randy Jackson recently visited her London home following the birth of her son, Eissa.

Janet and her billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child together on January 3.

"Janet is doing wonderfully," a source told Us. "She's doing great."

Following Eissa's birth, her rep said Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery. The "All for You" singer has had some help with Eissa's upbringing, as well, lessening the stress that many new moms have.

A few weeks after the birth, Us said, Janet, 50, and her baby have been enjoying "a lavish life," thanks in large part to her husband's large staff.

"Nurses are waiting on them hand and foot," an insider said.

Even without her family nearby, though, it sounds like motherhood has been relatively smooth sailing.

"She has so much help around her, so that has alleviated stress," a source told E! News in January. "She just feels so blessed everything went well and her baby is healthy. It was not an easy pregnancy at all."

While this was the first time members of her family had met Eissa, whose name reportedly translates loosely to "God is salvation," many of them celebrated the birth on social media.

"Congratulations to my daughter Janet Jackson on the birth of my Grandson," her dad, Joe Jackson, wrote on his website. "Making me a grandfather again ! Wishing you all the love and happiness a father could wish a daughter."

La Toya Jackson, Janet's sister, tweeted: "How exciting! @JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!!"

Janet first hinted she was pregnant or trying to get pregnant in April of 2016.

"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she said on Facebook at the time. "Please, if you can try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."