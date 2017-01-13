Know what makes having a baby at 50 easier? Being a millionaire with a billionaire husband.

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son Eissa on Jan. 3. Since then, a source tells Us Weekly Janet and her baby have been enjoying "a lavish life," thanks in large part to Wissam's staff.

"Nurses are waiting on them hand and foot," said the insider.

Qatari businessman Wissam, 42, owns more than 50 family companies in the Persian Gulf, holds major Saks Fifth Avenue shares in four countries and serves as the director of the Al Mana fashion portfolio, all of which combine to yield a $1 billion estimated net worth, according to Billboard.

Janet's net worth, meanwhile, is estimated between $150 and $175 million.

The couple's combined resources likely came in handy during Janet's pregnancy and delivery, too. In September, Us Weekly reported the singer had been ordered to go on bed rest due to pregnancy complications.

Ultimately, Eissa -- whose name reportedly translates loosely to "God is salvation" -- arrived via a "stress-free" and "healthy" delivery, Janet's rep said last month.

"It was an easy birth," a pal told the magazine. "Janet took extra care to rest."

Now that she and Wissam have settled into parenthood, Janet's mom, Katherine, and brother, Jermaine are planning a trip to see them and help with Eissa, according to Us.

Even without her family nearby, though, it sounds like motherhood has been relatively smooth sailing.

"She has so much help around her, so that has alleviated stress," a source told E! News in January. "She just feels so blessed everything went well and her baby is healthy. It was not an easy pregnancy at all."

Janet first hinted she was pregnant or trying to get pregnant in April of last year.

"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she said on Facebook at the time. "Please, if you can try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."