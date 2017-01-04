As Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana settle into parenthood after welcoming a healthy baby boy named Eissa on Tuesday, Jan. 3, multiple outlets are speculating on the meaning of their son's name.

E! News reports some have theorized Eissa means Jesus in Arabic, a nice balance for a child whose mom was raised as a Jehovah's Witness and whose father is a Quatari Muslim.

Bustle dug a little deeper, citing BabyNamesPedia as its source for discovering that Eissa translates to "Yaweh," a Hebrew word for God, "is salvation."

Eisa is generally the spelling of the name when used for girls, the website reports, while Eissa is the preferred boy's version.

Meanwhile, congratulations have been pouring in online from Janet's family.

"How exciting!" LaToya Jackson tweeted. "Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!!"

The new mom's nephew TJ Jackson tweeted, "Congrats Auntie @JanetJackson!!! So so happy for you & Wissam," adding, "Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Elissa. #parenthoodisthebest."

Her brother Jermaine Jackson's partner -- who is pregnant with her first child -- chimed in, "Congratulations to Auntie Janet and her husband Wissam Al Mana and their new born son Eissa. Can't wait to meet him."

Janet announced she and her husband were planning to start a family last April, when she canceled the end of her "Unbreakable" tour.

A few months later, concern arose around the health of the notoriously private star. It was widely reported she had been ordered to go on bed rest for the remainder of her pregnancy by September, possibly because of her advanced age for becoming a first-time mom.

"She is doing OK and resting until she is due for her baby," a source told E! News, noting there had been some complications with the pregnancy.

According to her rep, however, everything ultimately went fine with Janet's delivery.

"Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," her rep told E! News.

Janet married Wassim in 2012, though the couple did not tell press about the event until long after it was over.

"The rumors regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony," they announced in 2013. "Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favorite children's charities. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected and that we are allowed this time for celebration and joy."