Another day, another battle between Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

The latest feud centers around their two children, Maceo and Sadie. Aryn, TMZ reports, has filed legal documents to stop the "Grey's Anatomy" actor from posting images of their kids on social media. Jesse has argued that it's his First Amendment right to do so, but she isn't buying it.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Art Los Angeles Contemporary

Aryn believes that by posting the images, it leaves the door open for Jesse's crazy fans to become obsessive or even try to harm the children to get closer to the actor.

Jesse says it's his legal right to post as he sees fit, but Aryn claims that their children are not public figures and have their own rights, TMZ says.

In the documents, she makes is clear that she doesn't care if he shares images of their kids with family and friends, it's the random people that worry her.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images North America

This is just another salvo in the contentious divorce between the two. Earlier in the week, Jesse filed documents blasting Aryn, saying she gets to stay at home with their two kids. He implied that she's not alone and hardly the parent she makes out to be, arguing she has the "incredible privilege of being a stay-at-home mom with a full-time nanny."

Meanwhile, he said he supports the family via his career. TMZ reported that he feels "Aryn is punishing him for providing for his family."

In March, Jesse and Aryn filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The split was believed to be amicable at the time, but it later got increasingly volatile.

In court docs filed in mid-August, Aryn claimed that their kids are being "emotionally compromised" because of Jesse's dating life, saying he has a "revolving door" of women. She asked the judge to hand down an order that requires women to stay away from the kids until he dates them for six months.

Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

Since Jesse and Aryn's split, he's been linked to Minka Kelly.

Aryn also claimed that Jesse has an unhealthy temper. The actor, though, countered that claim this week, saying that his kids have never seen him angry, but they have witnessed Aryn be verbally abusive to him. He also said she once repeatedly slammed the front door on his leg during an argument.

In July, he filed court documents claiming that his estranged wife refused his request for more time with the kids and so he asked for a "court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan."