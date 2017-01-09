Trouble in paradise? Think again!

For the better part of the past year, rumors of marital strife has enveloped Jimmy Fallon and his wife of nearly a decade, Nancy Juvonen. On Sunday, Jan. 8, Jimmy and Nancy were lockstep before and after the late night star hosted the 74th Golden Globes.

The couple was photographed hand-in-hand on the red carpet and afterwards at an afterparty at Madeo in West Hollywood. The two smiled throughout the evening.

Jimmy and Nancy, Drew Barrymore's best friend, married in 2007 and have been rumored to have split several times, even as recently as last year. In November 2015, there were reports that his wife and NBC executives were worried that Jimmy was drinking too much.

"It's gone from being a whisper to a chatter," a source told the New York Post about the late-night host's partying ways at that time. In October of that year, Jimmy was rushed to the hospital after tripping over a woman and cutting his hand on a bottle of Jagermeister. "I threw the bottle and then I landed on broken glass," he told his audience a few days later. "There [were] pools of blood everywhere."

It was his third injury in four months. In June 2015, he nearly had to have his finger amputated after tripping on a rug. Earlier in the night he was photographed with several wine-drinking fans, leading many to believe he was also imbibing that evening.

Two months later, he was in the dentist's chair for a chipped tooth.

"He's a mess," an anonymous New York bartender who has served the host over the years. "I love him … Everything you've heard [about his behavior] is true."

After his finger mishap, Jimmy stopped wearing his wedding ring on his hand, but he said he was continue to keep it on him.

"I don't think as a ring," he said, "maybe a necklace."

On Sunday, his best accessory was his beaming wife.