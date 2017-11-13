Johnny Depp has sold his fifth Los Angles penthouse amid financial struggles.

After his divorce from Amber Heard last year, the actor has reportedly been struggling financially and was forced to sell off homes in order to stay above water. Some of that money will supposedly be used to pay a $5 million loan from his former business managers.

Johnny sold two of his Hollywood Hills penthouse homes last year. Since then, he has been busy trying to unload more of homes. His final penthouse sold for $1.425 million, The Daily Mail claims, bringing his total haul for the five homes to $10.88 million. Johnny had initially listed all five of them to be purchased collectively for $12.78 million. Combined, they span 11,500 square feet.

He originally bought the units in 2007 for $7.17 million.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star reportedly owned 14 homes before his selling off spree began.

Johnny's former managers, The Management Group, forced the sale after claiming Johnny had yet to give back a $5 million loan it gave him in 2012. In fact, TMG says he still owes $4.4 million on the loan, including fees and interest.

"Depp paid interest and some principal payments under the TMG/Depp Note until he terminated TMG as his business manager on March 14, 2016," TMG argued in legal documents earlier this year. "After that date, Depp and his new business manager, (Edward) White, have refused to pay any interest or principal on the loan... However, in Depp's self-centered world, 'no good deed goes unpunished.'"

Johnny has also sued his former managers for $25 million, claiming they mismanaged his money.