Kelly Rohrbach is off the market, and her new man knows a thing or two about markets.

The "Baywatch" beauty is dating Walmart heir Steuart Walton, according to a report by E! News.

A source told the outlet that Kelly, 27, and Steuart, 34, have been dating for "four or five months," and he even takes her for "flying lessons on his personal plane."

The duo was actually photographed together by paparazzi during a hike in November in Los Angles.

Steuart serves on the board of directors of Walmart. He is also the CEO of Game Composites which designs and builds small composite aircraft. He has a law degree from Georgetown University.

Kelly was recently linked to Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the two were seen golfing together in late April. But, a source later told People magazine that the duo are just friends.

"They went to play golf together," a source said. "There's absolutely nothing weird or scandalous there, and it's ridiculous that [the tabloids] are making it into something."

In 2015, Kelly dated Hollywood lothario Leonardo DiCaprio for seven months. Kelly and Leo first started romance rumors after they were seen at a CFDA Fashion Awards after-party. A few weeks later, they were seen kissing during a bike ride in New York City.

While she continues to see where life with Steuart takes her, Kelly is busy promoting her new film "Baywatch," which she says is a dream come true.

"It was mine and my sisters' show," she told Harper's Bazaar last year. "We were all pretty young, I was like 10 years old, and we'd wait for our parents to go out on Saturday nights because they thought it was too risqué. So as soon as they were gone, we'd be in front of the TV, just sucking our thumbs with our blankies, watching babes like Pam Anderson run down the beach."