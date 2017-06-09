When Keshia Knight Pulliam escorted Bill Cosby into his sexual assault trial this week, it violated a court order in her child custody battle, her ex and the father of her baby claims.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / WireImage / WireImage

It's just the latest chapter in one of the nastier custody sagas you'll ever see.

TMZ obtained newly filed legal documents in which the retired pro football star Ed Hartwell said he only gets to see his daughter, Ella Grace, one hour twice a week. He was allegedly supposed to get her on June 6, but because Keshia was out of town for her former TV dad, he was childless that day.

According to TMZ, Ed is arguing that his ex is in contempt and wants a makeup day for his daughter, and he wants it now.

It seems very likely that she'll have something to say about that.

@keshiaknightpulliam / Instagram

"The Cosby Show" alum recently claimed that her estranged husband has not been holding up his end of the bargain when it comes to child support payments, and she wants money automatically garnished from his NFL pension.

In late May, Keshia filed court documents asking that all of his future child support payments come directly from his NFL retirement or disability money.

The actress argued that Ed has been late with his payments, or, in some cases, hasn't paid at all.

Prince Williams / WireImage

Further, according to a previous TMZ report, she says that her work has been affected by her ex because he hasn't been allowing her to travel outside the country, where she's had opportunities -- Ed has yet to sign consent forms to allow their 5-month-old daughter, Ella Grace, to leave with Keshia.

Throughout their bitter divorce, Keshia has asked a judge to toss Ed in jail several times for a myriad of reasons, usually concerning money.