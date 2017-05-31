"The Cosby Show" alum Keshia Knight Pulliam is claiming that her estranged husband, retired pro football star Ed Hartwell, has not been holding up his end of the bargain when it comes to child support payments, and she wants money automatically garnished from his NFL pension.

Keshia has filed court documents asking that all of his future child support payments come directly from his NFL retirement or disability money, TMZ reported on May 31.

The actress argues that Ed has been late with his payments, or, in some cases, hasn't paid at all.

Further, according to TMZ's report, she says that her work has been affected by her ex because he hasn't been allowing her to travel outside the country, where she's had opportunities -- Ed has yet to sign consent forms to allow their 5-month-old daughter, Ella Grace, to leave with Keshia.

The former couple's divorce has been nothing short of explosive.

Keshia, who played the lovable Rudy Huxtable, married Ed on New Year's Day of 2016, just a few days after they became engaged. Seven months later, she announced her pregnancy news on Instagram, holding up a cupcake with pink frosting.

However, a week later, Ed filed for divorce.

"Right now, the only thing I want is a paternity test for the baby," he told TheYBF at the time, indicating he felt she'd been unfaithful.

She later claimed he was refusing to take a paternity test and she wanted him locked up until he did. She had previously said she wanted him sent to jail for a disagreement over money, as well. In this current disagreement over child support, she again wants him tossed in jail until he's square.

At the time of the pregnancy announcement last year, an insider told People magazine that Ed found the timing of his wife's pregnancy strange given that they've been "in a very tough spot in their relationship."

"It's just that he had told her he wanted to wait before having a baby and things got really bad between them and then she pops up pregnant," the source said.

That could be why Ed's divorce filing specified that one of the couple's irreconcilable differences involved "constant disagreements on life changing decisions that couples typically make together."

In January, it was revealed that Ed found out his ex had welcomed their daughter through his lawyer.