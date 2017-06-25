Kourtney Kardashian's rebound romance with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima has hit the skids.

People magazine quotes a source who indicates that it's all but over for the young couple.

"Since her Europe trip with Younes, Kourtney has been laying low," a source told the mag. "She hasn't seen Younes recently. She isn't focused on dating."

During Kourtney and Younes' two-month fling, the two were seen together in Los Angeles and Cannes, France.

In an email interview with Page Six in late May, Younes didn't confirm the relationship but said he's "still the same" despite being thrust into the spotlight thanks to his lady.

"There's no pressure at all," he explained. "I'm still the same. I don't forget where I'm from. I care about the fam and still hang out with my home boys… I'm still doing my thing."

Still, despite the cooling off with Younes, don't expect Kourtney to seek comfort in the arms of Scott Disick, the father to her three kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Kourtney has previously said, it's "just not meant to be" between the parents. A large part of that has to do with Scott's lifestyle which sees him drinking and partying often.

"Kourtney still isn't thrilled with Scott," the source said. "They don't hang out as a family. He sees the kids, but that's it. Kourtney is over his immature behavior."

The source continued, "Scott has people over at his house almost every night. He spends time with his kids a few times a week, but he continues to party."

Last month, TMZ reported that Scott's friends were frustrated with his troubling behavior, too.

"A few weeks ago they got Kourtney to call Scott and plead with him to get help," TMZ reported, "but he wasn't having it."