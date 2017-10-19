Kris Jenner is on the verge of being single.

A source tells In Touch that the Kar-Jenner matriarch and her boyfriend of three years, Corey Gamble, are headed for a breakup.

"Kris is ready to call it quits with Corey," a source said. "You can hear it in her voice that she is done."

C.Smith/WENN.com

Over the past three years, the age-defying duo has been hit with split rumors several times, including most recently in March. Despite the report, the 61-year-old momager and Corey, 36, recently put up a united front, seemingly in step as they left dinner in Los Angeles.

Splash News

Whether the split report is true or not, one thing that seems evident is that these two aren't headed down the aisle anytime soon -- or at all -- even though they both starting wearing wedding rings in 2015.

"Kris is still seeing Corey. Sometimes they seem fine and sometimes not great," a source told People magazine in June, saying the couple's "relationship is more business than romantic."

"Kris is basically his sugar mama," says the source. "They will never get married."

WENN.com

The mother of six even told Ellen DeGeneres that marriage wasn't in the cards for her.

"You know, I've done that twice and it didn't work out so well," she said in February. "So I don't know — you never know. I'm going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt's book. Or Kourtney's book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?"