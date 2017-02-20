It's been more than a year since Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble started wearing rings on their all important fingers but there's been little talk of an actual wedding.

That may be what sparked Ellen DeGeneres to ask Kris, 60, if she thought she might take a trip down the aisle with the 36-year-old tour manager.

"You know, I've done that twice, and it didn't work out so well," said Kris (via Us Weekly). "So I don't know. You never know."

Pointing to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's long, marriage-free romance and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's nine-year relationship with Scott Disick, Kris said, "I'm going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt's book, or Kourtney's book. I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?"

The Kardashian-Jenner momager, who filed for divorce from Bruce Jenner in 2014, also pointed out that Corey "gets along really good with the kids."

"Age is just a number," she said of their age gap.

Kris also opened up about Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery last fall.

Asked what it was like to watch Kim discuss the events of that day on TV, Kris said, "It was devastating."

"Nobody can even get through the first five minutes without being hysterical," she said.

"We started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think, to just explain to us and walk us through [the robbery]."

French media recently released photos of the scene of the crime, which took place at Kim's hotel in Paris on Oct. 3 and left her with millions of dollars worth of jewelry missing.

Ten suspects have been charged with the robbery. Despite reports last week that the reality star could return to Paris for Fashion Week this month, her friend Jonathan Cheeban has said he does not think she'll make it this year.