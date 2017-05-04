It just got serious between Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell.

A source tells Us Weekly that the duo have moved in together.

The actress and the Victoria's Secret model have been dating for about five months. Stella, says the Us Weekly source, still has her New York City apartment but "spends all of her time" at Kristen's four-bedroom home in Los Angeles.

"They're both so busy with work," a pal of Stella's told the mag, "but try to be together when they can."

"Kristen really likes her," a friend of the "Twilight" actress said.

Kristen, of course, has previously dated both women and men, including "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson.

"When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn't like it," the Chanel spokeswoman told Elle U.K. in 2016. "We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, 'That's mine. You're making my relationship something that it's not.' I didn't like that. But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier."

While guest hosting "Saturday Night Live" in February, K.Stew referred to herself as "so gay."

Earlier this year, she spoke to The Guardian about her sexuality and the reactions she's been getting since coming out.

"That's been nothing but positive," the star said. "It's hard to talk about. I don't want to seem presumptuous, because everyone has their own experience. The whole issue of sexuality is so grey. I'm just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed, but maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it."