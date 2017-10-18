A new report in Page Six reveals that Larry and Shawn King's marriage is not doing well. According to their sources, the "Larry King Now" host's family is urging him to end his "miserable" relationship.

Shawn and Larry have been together for 20 years and share two children together, Chance, 18, and Cannon, 17. She is his seventh wife and he's been married eight times (twice to the same woman). They had filed for divorce in 2010 and then reconciled. But Page Six's source says they haven't been happy in 10 years, despite a different public image. Their source also says Shawn has cheated on her 83-year-old husband — there have been at least two published accounts of this — and does not treat him well.

In July of this year, the octogenarian underwent lung surgery after being diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer. Two days after the surgery, Shawn left Larry to go to Utah. "While she was away, Larry was happier than he's been in years, and his family was really hopeful that he'd really do it [end their marriage] this time," the source said.

A number of factors have contributed to the marriage's decline, according to the paper. These include their children getting older and more independent, as well as Larry's reflection on his own "mortality" after the cancer scare (he also had prostate cancer in 1999) and after his younger brother, Marty Ziegler, passed away in August.

"Larry is at a crossroads. He's getting older and thinking, 'Why do I have to put up with this?' " a friend of his told Page Six. "He's been miserable for a decade."