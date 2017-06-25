If "American Idol" producers have their way, Lionel Richie will be joining the show as a judge.

TMZ reported on June 25 that the legendary singer "secretly met" with producers and he blew them away during a two hour sit-down.

The site said "Idol" execs loved him and think he'd be a great fit for the show. TMZ said they liked his "vibe" and view him as a "nice judge."

If he signs on, he will be joined on the panel by Katy Perry, who has already signed on after reportedly inking a $25 million contract. Katy, interestingly enough, is also being viewed as a "nice judge."

Ryan Seacrest may also be re-joining the talent show, but that is anything but clear at this point and he's apparently unhappy with Katy's massive payday.

"I said at the end of the series, 'Goodbye for now,' hoping somewhere it would come back," Ryan said about "American Idol" on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" in May. Reports later said he was negotiating to return to the show, which is moving from Fox to ABC.

However, on June 23, TMZ reported that Ryan's return as host had hit a snag and it centered on his title. For his duties, Ryan would rake in between $10 million and $15 million, but in addition to being the host, he also wants an "executive producer" credit. Current producers are balking and it's created a stalemate.

"Idol" reportedly won't negotiate with Lionel until Ryan's contract is set in stone.