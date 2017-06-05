Ariana Grande was certainly the bright spot of the One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4, but there was something else that shined, too -- a ring... on her left hand... on her ring finger.

It was hard to miss the light shining off of her hand while she rallied a nation against terror, but a lot of her fans found it hard to get past the ring, prompting many to wonder if she's engaged.

"Couldn't help but notice the ring on Ariana's finger," one person commented.

Another said, "That looks like an engagement ring in Ariana's finger. Hmmmm. Super excited for her, if so."

Ariana has been dating rapper Mac Miller since August 2016. The duo met when they collaborated in 2013 for her song "The Way," which they performed together during Sunday's charity concert.

Many of her fans were quick to point out that she's been wearing that ring on that finger for a while. She was actually seen wearing it in January on Instagram.

💛 eighteen days @dangerouswomantour ♡ bts pic by @jonescrow 🤗 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:35am PST

She was seen with it in April, as well.

In September 2016, Mac spoke to People about how their friendship become more.

"We hung out for a long time and everything just happened organically. We love making music together - we do that always. But she's my best friend in the world," he said.

In addition to "The Way," the couple has collaborated for his song, "My Favorite Part."

"We've performed together a lot - when 'The Way' came out, we did all the shows," he said. "We're both relaxed - we just have fun. And everybody gets an 'awww' moment."

Of his lady, he sad, "She's just very warm and comforting. She's very caring but, also, we have a lot of fun. We go on adventures. Adventures can be driving around in the car aimlessly. It's great to be able to do nothing and be doing so much."