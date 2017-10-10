The feud between "Dancing with the stars" partners Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been put to rest, according to a new report.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Us Weekly reports that the issues between the duo went unmentioned this week, and "no one was talking about it." A source tells the outlet, "It's like it didn't happen."

Last week, a source told Us, "Things are returning to normal. Maks has apologized to [Vanessa] and they both look forward to having a much more positive relationship moving forward."

The twosome -- who are both parents -- were able to bond this week over the emotional rumba they did as a tribute to Vanessa's son, Phoenix, who was born prematurely in December 2016. Nick Lachey's missus said they were able to channel the emotion of having babies born around the same time into their performance. (Their sons were born only two weeks apart.)

"That's the beauty of dance. You feel it," Vanessa, whose husband is also competing on this season, said afterwards. "It's a beautiful week for all of us here. We put our hearts in these dances. That was for my family and I'm so proud of it."

Even Maks was emotional over the dance, which they performed to Nick's song "Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)." The pro -- whose wife, Peta, is dancing with Nick -- said afterwards, "This got me completely out of my keel. I never cried before [a dance]," he revealed. "Vanessa's story is such a -- I hate to say it -- every day occurrence for new moms out there. It's so important to know there are people who go through this, get to come out, get to shine, there's no room for anything other than this is the point."

Their performance resonated with the judges, who awarded the duo a 24 out of 30 points for their rumba.