Malin Akerman has found true love with British actor Jack Donnelly, and she's now revealed that the two are engaged.

The "Billions" actress took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to share the news and show off her ring.

This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts! I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while ;) #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes A post shared by Malin Akerman (@malinakerman) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

"This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts!" she captioned an image of herself snuggling up to her new fiance while showing off her new bauble. "I think we're gonna keep him around for a while ;) #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes."

Malin and Jack were first linked in March when they were photographed kissing in Puerto Rico. A few months later, they made their red carpet debut in Monaco. They've since made several multiple public appearances together.

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WEN

The engagement comes four years after Malin divorced Roberto Zincone, to whom she was married from 2007 to 2013. They share 4-year-old son Sebastian.

Since she and Jack began dating, Malin hasn't been shy about gushing about her man on social media -- she often shares images of them together on Instagram. In June, she posted an image of them laughing in Amsterdam. She then thanked Jack "for always making me happy!"

Thank you Amsterdam for being such great hosts and @crftshw for the amazing jewelry and #jackdonnelly for always making me happy! #billions #europe #happy #cbs A post shared by Malin Akerman (@malinakerman) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

In June, a source told People magazine, "They are together and really happy in one another's company."

A year prior, she spoke to the mag about her dating life, claiming, "I'm not really actively seeking. I'm just focusing on my son and work. If somebody comes along, then, fantastic. And if not, fantastic."

Sounds like she found someone fantastic.