Mariah Carey certainly knows how to put on on a show.

The songstress has made no secret of her romance with Bryan Tanaka of late and that certainly includes social media.

On Tuesday, Feb 28, the "Hero" singer shared an image of the couple sharing a kiss, while sharing a message from 2007's "Blades Of Glory."

"No one knows what it means, but it's provocative ... it gets the people going!" 😉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09am PST

"'No one knows what it means, but it's provocative ... it gets the people going!' 😉," she captioned the image, which is quote from Will Ferrell in the film, and was actually used by Kanye West and Jay Z.

Based on their clothing, the photo appears to be taken on Sunday night after the Oscars, but Mariah took a few days to share it. Mariah attended Vanity Fair's post-Oscars bash but then later met up with Bryan for dinner.

The smoochfest comes after the duo was seen vacationing together in Dubai.

Festive moments on the tallest building in the world! ❤️ #Dubai #Lambily A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

The couple also hung out with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Los Angeles over the weekend at his birthday party.

Happy birthday #Champ @floydmayweather Would only fly 18 hours for your #Birthday A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:07am PST

Mariah and Bryan began dating quickly after she and former fiance James Packer called off their engagement.

By early December, Mariah and Bryan looked "smitten" with each other.

It seems that James had suspected something was going on with Bryan for a while. An October 2016 report in TMZ said James "grew jealous" of her relationship with Bryan, and "the tension boiled over in June at Mariah's show."

Bryan apparently showed up to the show even though he was injured and not performing, and James found this odd. The billionaire reportedly took Bryan into a room for a chat and there was a lot yelling, the website said. James even got Bryan banned from Caesars Palace, where Mariah performed in Las Vegas.

Sources close to Mariah think her former fiance got suspicious after she gave Bryan a lap dance during a May performance in South Africa. The lap dance is a staple of her show and sometimes involves audience members, celebrities or members of her team.