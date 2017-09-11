Idris Elba's new lady is a real beauty ... beauty queen, that is.

The 45-year-old actor was first spotted getting cozy with 29-year-old model Sabrina Dhowre in August, but the two have made it official.

Sabrina, who was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014, joined Idris at the recent premieres of his films "Molly's Game" and "The Mountain Between Us" at the Toronto International Film Festival. The two held hands while posing for photographers.

Stacey Newman/REX/Shutterstock

"It's believed Idris and Sabrina have been dating for around seven months," a source told The Sun. "They're having a great time getting to know each other and Idris feels strongly enough about Sabrina for them to be talked about in public."

"Having her on his arm on a red carpet shows how serious he is about her as he doesn't do these things lightly. He usually likes to keep that side of his life private but he's proud to show Sabrina off on his arm," the source continued. "It's been a different story for Sabrina, who has uploaded several pictures of Idris to her Snapchat account."

Splash News

Last year, the actor split with on-off girlfriend Naiyana Garth, the mother of his 3-year-old son Winston.

He also has a teenage daughter from his first marriage, which ended in 2003. His second marriage in 2006 ended after just six weeks. In July, Idris said he's done saying "I do."

"Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so," he told Essence. "Marriage is an institution of sorts, and I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling."