Meghan Markle had quite the date last week, according to a new report.

A writer for the Daily Mail claimed that the actress joined her boyfriend, Prince Harry, and the Queen for tea at Buckingham Palace.

Splash News

"Everything about the teatime meeting was deliberately informal," Richard Kay wrote in The Mail. "In part it was to settle any nerves Meghan might have felt but also to ensure it was not widely publicized within the palace."

The meeting took place in the Queen's private sitting room on the first floor of the Palace, which overlooks the palace gardens and Constitution Hill.

Tea time took place around 5 PM and lasted nearly an hour.

The Queen "normally sits for half an hour eating from a selection of sandwiches, fruit or plain scones and cake," the report said. "It is served with her own blend of Darjeeling and Assam tea, known as Queen Mary's blend."

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The meeting "inevitably it has set tongues wagging at the prospect of a royal engagement," the report said.

Harry and Meghan appear to be on the fast track toward an engagement, and many believe they are actually secretly engaged already.

The affable prince's father, Prince Charles, has also met Meghan and is reportedly "'very impressed" with her. His wife, Camilla, is said to have told a member of staff that Meghan was "a very nice girl and very pleasant."

The couple recently had a bit of a coming out party at the Invictus Games in Toronto, as it was the first time they were seen together in public on an official basis. While watching the games, Harry and Meghan held hands, snuggled and her was even seen kissing her on the cheek. He also visited her on the set of "Suits."

Mark Blinch / Reuters / Splash

A former royal insider believes that an engagement is only a few weeks away.

Darren McGrady, who was the former chef to the late Princess Diana and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, anticipates that Harry will propose in December, likely around Christmas. His logic is based on timing and the royal schedule.

"I really do think they would have been engaged by now. But Princess Diana's 20th anniversary this month in August, they can't trump that," Chef Darren told Hello! magazine in August. "And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary so they can't trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they'd be free to marry next year; I think that's what's going to happen."