Mel B doesn't want her estranged husband going anywhere near her new man... even though he already has.

The former Spice Girl, who is involved in a nasty divorce with Stephen Belafonte, is trying to make sure her new man, Ryan Lawrence, doesn't have to discuss their current relationship with her ex. The Blast reported that Mel filed documents to make sure Ryan is kept out of the divorce case.

Mel, who says she and Ryan are merely close friends, claims in documents that Stephen recently served Ryan with a subpoena. She said her ex is only trying to "harass and humiliate" her.

Mel and Ryan, a Beverly Hills police officer, have been linked for several months. She said he was only hired to work security for her and stated that Ryan has never met Stephen, nor does she want him to. Her argument is that Ryan can add nothing relevant to the case and wants a judge to toss the subpoena.

To add to the nastiness, she also wants Stephen to pay $2,500 in sanctions (Stephen, though, has recently argued that he's dead broke).

Mel and Stephen's divorce has been nothing short of explosive. She's alleged abuse and claimed in court documents that Stephen impregnated their nanny, Lorraine Gilles, and used Mel's money to get an abortion. Mel has admitted that she and Stephen had a sexual relationship with the nanny.

In a 128-page libel lawsuit filed on Aug. 11, Lorraine denies that she was ever pregnant by Stephen and she even says that she had a much stronger sexual relationship with Mel than with Stephen.

Last week added another layer to the case when Mel argued that much of her stuff was being kept in a storage locker that Stephen had access to. She said she was finally given access to the locker and found that much of her Spice Girl's memorabilia was gone. Obviously, she's pointing the finger at Stephen.