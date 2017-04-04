Melanie Griffith looks at herself now and wishes she could go back 20 years and change some of her decisions, especially some of her cosmetic surgeries.

In fact, she never realized how dramatically her face had actually changed, she told Porter magazine.

"No, I didn't [realize] until people started saying, 'Oh my god, what has she done?!' I was so hurt," she said. "I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this s--- that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now."

While she told the pub she raised her kids to the best of her ability, she knows her parenting skills weren't exactly traditional.

"I was a totally functioning mom. I wasn't like a drunk-on-the-floor, out-of-it person. I didn't do some things I probably should have done, but, mostly, I was there for my kids," she said. "They had a sort of privileged gypsy life."

Things were complicated for the actress in the '80s. She had a stint in rehab in 1988 and reconciled with her ex-husband Don Johnson in 1989 (they had been briefly married in 1976.)

"Don was actually waiting for me when I got out of rehab. We got back together; it was the most natural, perfect, loving thing," she said. "Then it just sort of wasn't working. I think it's hard when you are both in the public eye, unless one of you gives up work."

After Don, she went onto marry Antonio Banderas, whom she divorced in 2015 following 18 years of marriage.

"I think part of the reason my marriage to Antonio fell apart was because I was stuck; nobody else is to blame," she said. "It's just that I personally got stuck and I won't let that happen again, I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do."

Still, she's not dating.

"I'm shy with men now, very reticent," she said. "I haven't met anyone in the almost two years [Antonio and I] have been divorced. No, I don't go on dates, nobody has asked me on a date. I go out with my girlfriends."