Miley Cyrus might just be the most inappropriate texter of all time.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer's BFF, Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, dished on his famous friend's phone habits to The Guardian, saying she doesn't exactly censor her outgoing messages.

"I'll say, 'What are you doing?' and she'll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it's 1,000 times a day, sometimes it's a couple of times a day, but we're always in each other's lives," he said.

The two, he said, actually hit it off over Twitter, after Miley posted a pic of Wayne wishing him a happy birthday in January 2014. She called him "one of my favorite artists OF alllllll time."

"I tweeted her back my phone number and said: 'Text me,'" he said, and the friendship has continued on.

Since then, Miley and Wayne have worked on several projects together. Recently, she and the Flaming Lips released a new song and music video for the single "We Are Family" off the band's album upcoming OCZY MLODY album.

They plan to work together in the future, as well.

"She's going to keep being a judge on 'The Voice,' but I know she wants to make music at the same time," Wayne said. "I'm thinking of a way we can make a record without her having to sit there for months and months. I think she likes it when it's like: 'You guys do some of the work, and then I get to come in and do something really cool.'"

During the same interview, Wayne also dished on Miley's rumored hard-partying ways, a thing of the past since getting back together with fiance Liam Hemsworth.

"[A$AP Rocky had] just got a new set of gold teeth, braces things, and he was talking about taking acid," he said. "In between, Miley was whispering: 'He's never really taken acid. He's just saying that because he wants to write music about taking acid.' He would keep talking and she would go: 'He doesn't know anything about acid.' She'd know. Cyrus has done acid plenty."