Pamela Anderson is still smitten with her rumored boyfriend, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The former "Baywatch" babe penned what equated to a love letter to her beau on her website this weekend, while also calling for his release from Ecuadorean Embassy in London. She also labeled British Prime Minister Theresa May the "worst prime minister in living memory" for refusing to let Julian roam free.

In her letter, titled "Why My Heart Stands With Julian," she says she can't stop thinking about Julian.

"Thinking of Julian makes me wonder, what is the sexiest quality in a man? Surely the sexiest qualities in a man are bravery and courage," she wrote. "Sexiness in a man is showing strength. Having convictions and having the courage to stand by them."

She went on to detail many of the things he's done with WikiLeaks, which she praised.

"Julian won, and we all benefited from this," she said. "He took on the Leviathan and won. That is sexy."

Rumors first surfaced in February that Pamela was dating Julian. A few weeks later she all but confirmed they were dating.

On June 19, it marked his fifth anniversary of living in the Ecuadorean embassy, which Pamela calls "unlawful detention."

"Julian has been trapped in a small room for five years now, and for two years before that he was under house arrest. He has won his case against Sweden," she says. "All of the excuses are gone. There is no reason he should not be freed."

She also reached out to political officials in America, Britain, France and China to help get Julian released.

"WikiLeaks," she wrote, "is an attempt to bring the First Amendment to the rest of the world. Let's not kill it at home."

She went on to sign the letter, "I love you, Pamela."

Julian has said in the past that he, too, is quite smitten with Pamela.

"She's an attractive person with an attractive personality," he told Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O in February. "She's no idiot at all! Psychologically, she's very savvy."

Pam has reportedly visited Julian several times in the Ecuador embassy, where he's been stuck there since he applied for political asylum in 2012.