Officers in St. Petersburg, Florida, visited the home of Aaron Carter three times within 24 hours after anonymous callers sent them there for a myriad of reasons.

Aaron never called the police himself.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that an anonymous caller got the cops to visit Aaron's home around noon on Sept. 5 after indicating that he had been trying to buy a gun. When they got there, no one answered the door, so they left.

Over two hours later, the cops returned to the home again after another anonymous caller said Aaron needed a psychiatric evaluation because he refused medical attention after a car accident. This time, police were able to make contact with Aaron and found out he had been in a crash and broke his nose. Other than that, though, he was fine.

TMZ said that police again showed up, this time in the early morning hours of Sept. 6, after an anonymous caller told cops that Aaron was threatening to harm family and others. "Cops showed up, knocked on the door but someone shut off a light and closed the blinds," the report said.

Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

This clearly hasn't been the best week for Aaron. Along with the police visits came the aforementioned car crash.

Aaron, who recently came out as bisexual, tweeted about the accident on Sept. 5.

"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4," he wrote.

He later said, "I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today."

He later said he was just happy everyone was ok.

About seven hours later, he said, "I just want to let everyone know I'm doing ok. I'm just laying low tonight. Sorry if I scared anyone, but I'm ok. 👌"