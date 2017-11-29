Talk about gardening with gusto! When Duchess Kate visited a school in west London to help young students garden, she did so while donning some fashionable footwear.

REX/Shutterstock

The expectant mother donned her brown Penelope Chilvers boots, which retail for $600, for the occasion. Kate has worn the boots often for more than a decade. In fact, she was first seen wearing the zip-up mid-length boots in 2004 at the Game Fair at Blenheim Palace.

Kate complemented the boots with tight black jeans and a black turtleneck under a dark jacket. Her small baby bump could be see seen protruding from her shirt at times.

She wasn't afraid to put her pricey boots in the dirt while showing off her green thumb to the children at the school. Kate has often said she enjoys gardening. While squatting down and planting flowers next to a young boy named Charlie, Kate was overheard saying, "Morning, have you got your warm coats and gloves on on now? That's a good idea."

REX/Shutterstock

Before leaving, Kate mentioned that she hopes her children, George and Charlotte, enjoy gardening as much as her.

"It's been lovely to meet all of you and thank you so much to all the children who've shown me what they've been doing in their gardens. It's really inspiring and exciting to see what you've all been up to," she said, according to the MailOnline. "I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment.

"And I'm really excited about what you're doing here and taking inspiration from that in the school environment as well. What you have created here is really so special," she continued. "Hopefully you'll have lots of memories of your time here in the garden, looking for insects or planting bulbs. And I really hope you remember these special times for the rest of your lives. But thank you again and good luck and happy gardening for the future."

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

It seems like these kids certainly enjoy gardening and don't plan to give it the "boot" anytime soon.