Kate Middleton made a big showing Friday evening.

Duchess Kate looked amazing in a blue Jenny Packham dress as she bedazzled adoring fans and onlookers while attending a Royal Variety Performance in London with her husband, Prince William -- yet it was impossible to not notice how she had a little bit of a growing baby bump showing.

In the images taken of the expecting mother, who is pregnant with the royal couple's third child (due in April 2018), one can clearly see what could be described as a little bump.

Back in September, Kensington Palace made the official announcement that the royal pair is indeed expecting their third child.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," read the Palace's statement. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

In a rare showing of total transparency, the palace also let it be known that Duchess Kate was in fact suffering from acute morning sickness at the time.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle romance heats up, one can only guess that there will be even more big news coming from within the palace walls in 2018.