Finally, the family meeting everyone's been waiting for!

Prince Harry has, after more than seven months of dating, introduced girlfriend Meghan Markle to sister-in-law Duchess Kate, reports Britain's The Sun on Sunday.

"It went really well and Meghan was very excited about meeting her," a friend told the newspaper.

Also there? Harry's toddler niece, Princess Charlotte!

According to The Sun, Kate traveled from her and Prince William's country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, down to their London apartment at Kensington Palace on Jan. 11, with 20-month-old Charlotte in tow. Prince George reportedly remained Norfolk, where he attends preschool.

"Harry and Meghan went over to Kate's apartment in Kensington Palace. William was also there and she got to play with Charlotte who she just adored," said the friend. (According to reports, Meghan first met Harry's big brother, Prince William, 34, two months ago.)

"Suits" actress Meghan, 35 -- who's based in Toronto, where she films her USA Network show -- thoughtfully brought Kate, who'd turned 35 two days earlier, a gift. "Meg had bought Kate a small birthday present -- a very smart leather-bound 'dream diary' for her thoughts and ideas, which Kate loved," shared the friend.

Kate's approval means a lot to Harry, 32.

"Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry. They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends," explained the friend. "Obviously, Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died when he was very young so Kate really fulfills that older sister/maternal role."

"This just shows how serious Harry is," the pal continued. "He wants to take their relationship to the next level."

The family introductions went down after Harry and Meghan returned from a romantic trip to Norway after the New Year.

The couple, whose romance was made public in October 2016, have been holed up inside Harry's Nottingham Cottage inside Kensington Palace since their return.

"They had an amazing time on their trip to the Arctic Circle and Harry had pulled out all the stops," said the friend of the pair, who went whale-watching took in the famous Aurora Borealis lights during their getaway.