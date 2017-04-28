Reese Witherspoon has a new obsession: Jennifer Garner's love life.

"Reese loves to play matchmaker, and she's on the hunt to find Jen a new man," a source told Life & Style. "She's already planning to host dinner parties for Jen just so she can meet potential suitors."

Although Jen and her ex Ben Affleck split in June 2015, she only officially filed for divorce on April 13. Now, Reese seems ready to wiggle her way into Jen's love life. And, since Reese eventually found love with agent Jim Toth after her marriage to a high-profile actor (Ryan Phillippe,) she thinks Jen should take a page out of her playbook.

"Reese advised Jen to go for a guy who works behind the scenes rather than another big star whose ego could get in the way of their relationship," the tabloid's source said.

The two actresses have been close friends for years. They recently celebrated Jennifer's 45th birthday together. On that same day, Reese posted a photo of them smiling.

"Here's lookin' at you, Jen! Happy Birthday to my gorgeous friend #JenniferGarner who always laughs at my jokes and my bad dance moves! 👯😂 Love you! 🎂🎉😘 ," Reese said.

A recent report in People magazine said that Jen could be ready to dip her toe into the dating pool sooner than anyone thinks. A source told the mag that Jen "wants to start dating." The same report says that Ben isn't dating anyone seriously.

One thing that a potential suitor needs to understand is that she will always have a soft soft spot in her heart for Ben.

"These two have so much love for each other," a second source told People. "It's deep."'

Still, according to Life & Style's source, "Jen is finally seeing that there is life after Ben."