It's hard to imagine things getting nastier in the custody battle between Robin Thicke and his ex-wife Paula Patton.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, a judge ruled that Robin can't go near Paula or their 6-year-old son Julian. Meanwhile, Robin's lawyer alleged that Paula is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services for emotional abuse.

TMZ broke the story, saying that both parents went to court hoping to get temporary sole custody of Julian. The judge ruled in Paula's favor, issuing a domestic violence restraining order against the singer, prohibiting him from being near his son, his ex or her mother. The order will stay in place "until further notice," the website said.

The trigger, the website says, stemmed from an incident in which Robin went to Paula's home to pick up their son. When she refused to open the door, he began pounding on it.

The actress said she feels unsafe with Robin and claimed in her restraining order petition that he abused her in May 2013 while they were married, saying Robin hit her with a closed fist to her upper body and then pushed her onto the ground during a fight. She also alleged that he cheated on her and abused drugs.

A source close to Robin, though, countered the claims.

"If these multi-year-old allegations were true, why is she only raising them now in the midst of a custody dispute where she's the only one violating the judge by denying Robin access to the boy?," the source told TMZ.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Robin was being investigated for child abuse for using excessive force while spanking their son. Robin admitted to light spanking, but denied anything more than that. A few days after, it was reported that the investigation has been closed because it was unfounded. On Thursday, Robin's lawyer brought up the investigation that cleared his client, but said there is an open investigation into Paula for "emotional abuse."

TMZ says the "emotional abuse" allegation involves claims that Paula has intentionally tried to alienate Julian from Robin.

Robin believes that this is all sour grapes and that Paula is trying to pay him back for blocking her from attending Alan Thicke's funeral on Dec. 20.

"Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father and often made negative comments to me about my father," he said in court documents earlier this month. "As such, she was not welcome at his funeral."