What is going on with Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber these days?

After hanging out at Selena's Los Angeles home last week, the exes were spotted having breakfast and going to church together on Sunday, Oct. 29.

TMZ scored a photo of the former lovebirds sitting at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, having casual conversation over iced coffee and water. A source at E! News said that it looked like a "friendly" encounter.

Following their meal, Selena and Justin went to a church service together, where fellow actor Chris Pratt also happened to be in attendance.

They've apparently seen each other a few times since Selena underwent kidney transplant surgery secondary to her Lupus diagnosis over the summer.

AP

At the moment, Selena's boyfriend, The Weeknd, is away on tour. But, don't get any funny ideas.

Sources say that she and Justin's hang out sessions are totally platonic and that her BF is cool with it.

"Justin has been in constant contact with Selena and they have a great, friendly relationship," an insider told E! News.

After dating for more than three years (albeit, on and off), it makes sense that the two have remained pals after their 2014 split.

Plus, Selena is seemingly pretty smitten over her "Starboy" singer boyfriend.