When it comes to religion, just the word alone "freaks" out Selena Gomez.

During an interview with the "Zach Sang Show" the singer was asked how much of a part religion played in her life, and she struggled to define it or even find the words.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"It's hard because I don't know if it's necessarily that I believe in religion as much as I believe in faith and a relationship with God," she said. "I've never been the person that's like, 'this is what it should be.'"

She continued, "I've just experienced things in my life where there are holes in things that nothing else can fill, and I know that if I didn't have the faith that I had it wouldn't have gotten me through some of the hardest times in my life and I stand by that. I think that there's just a lot that I wouldn't have been able to do. That word freaks me out sometimes, you know."

Religion, the host said, sometimes has a bad connotation.

"It's tricky and I've never been one to pressure anyone," Selena said. "It's kind of something that everyone has the right to figure out themselves."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

In the past, Selena has been vocal about her spiritualness and said that her song "Nobody" is about God. Over the years, she has posted biblical messages on her social media, as well. In 2015 she identified herself as "Christian," and last year she performed at Hillsong Church's Young & Free Revival Concert in Los Angeles.

first time I ever lead worship. I got to perform my first worship song I ever wrote. So grateful for His grace and understanding. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 24, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

"First time I ever lead worship," she wrote on Instagram afterward. "I got to perform my first worship song I ever wrote. So grateful for His grace and understanding."