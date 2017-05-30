"Taken" star Maggie Grace is a married woman.

The actress married her fiance, Brent Bushnell, in La Jolla, California, on May 28, Us Weekly reports.

Wonderwall

In February, Us broke the news that the couple was engaged after Maggie was spotted trying on wedding dresses at Claire Pettibone in West Hollywood. A source told the mag that Maggie was late to her dress appointment and apologized to the employees. The reason for her tardiness? She said she and Brent were choosing rings across town.

The actress and Brent met last year and made their Instagram debut as a couple around the same time as the ring shopping adventure.

the strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman) 💫 A post shared by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

"The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman)," the actress captioned a photo of her and Brent on Instagram on Feb. 7.

Maggie's man actually appeared on her Instagram page once before: during the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 21. A photo showed him with a sign that said, "I'm with her," with arrows pointing in every direction.

WHAT A MAN.💋 #StrongMenSupportStrongWomen A post shared by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

"WHAT A MAN.💋 #StrongMenSupportStrongWomen," she captioned the image.

As news of the engagement got out, the actress shared a photo of a quote on Instagram.

@wrdsmth ❤ A post shared by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

"Here's all I know. If you love someone, tell them. Any way you can. And as often as possible," it read.