She is taken, indeed! "Lost" star Maggie Grace is engaged to her boyfriend Brent Bushnell, according to a report in Us Weekly.

Maggie, known primarily for her role opposite Liam Neeson in the "Taken" franchise, plans to say "I do" sometime in 2017, the mag claims.

The actress and Brent met last year and they made their Instagram debut on Tuesday.

the strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman) 💫 A photo posted by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

"The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman) 💫," she captioned a photo of her and Brent, posted on Feb. 7. He actually made his debut on her Instagram page during the Women's March in Los Angeles on January 21. A photo showed him with a sign that said, "I'm with her" with arrows all over the sign.

WHAT A MAN.💋 #StrongMenSupportStrongWomen A photo posted by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

"WHAT A MAN.💋 #StrongMenSupportStrongWomen," she captioned the image.

As news of the engagement got out, the actress shared a photo of a quote on Instagram.

@wrdsmth ❤ A photo posted by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

"Here's all I know. If you love someone, tell them. Any way you can. And as often as possible," it read.

Us says Maggie was spotted trying on wedding dresses at Claire Pettibone in West Hollywood over the weekend. An source told the mag that Maggie was late to her dress appointment and apologized to the employees. The reason for her tardiness? She said she and Brent were choosing rings across town.

This is actually Maggie's second engagement, but she and director Matthew Cooke split in November 2015, less than a year after he proposed.

When she and Matthew split, Maggie broke the news on Instagram, posting a photo of a quote from 13th century poet Rumi that reads: "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go."

Maggie elaborated on what the saying meant to her, writing, "Recently, I've been embracing balance … and being single again :)."